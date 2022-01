Dhanush, Aishwaryaa part ways after 18 years of marriage

Choosing to end their 18-year-long marriage, actor Dhanush and director Aishwaryaa Dhanush, who also happens to be the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, have announced that they have decided to part ways.

