Andrew Garfield & Dakota Johnson Reunite 11 Years After Starring In 'The Social Network'

It's been twelve years since Andrew Garfield and Dakota Johnson starred in David Fincher's and Aaron Sorkin's 'The Social Network.'

Dakota and Andrew reunite to discuss everything from filming with Jesse Eisenberg and Justin Timberlake to working with Lin Manuel-Miranda and Maggie Gyllenhaal in their latest films 'The Lost Daughter' and 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'