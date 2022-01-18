Airlines Issue 2nd Warning of Possible Disruption from 5G Rollout

Airlines Issue 2nd Warning , of Possible Disruption , from 5G Rollout.

Airlines Issue 2nd Warning , of Possible Disruption , from 5G Rollout.

'The Independent' reports that the airline industry has issued a second warning to AT&T and Verizon over their plans to launch new 5G services this week.

.

'The Independent' reports that the airline industry has issued a second warning to AT&T and Verizon over their plans to launch new 5G services this week.

.

The airline industry has reportedly warned that thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the rollout occurs near major airports.

.

The airline industry has reportedly warned that thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the rollout occurs near major airports.

.

Executives at the nation's largest airlines say that 5G interference on key instruments is worse than originally feared.

.

Executives at the nation's largest airlines say that 5G interference on key instruments is worse than originally feared.

.

In a letter to federal officials, CEOs warned that , “the nation’s commerce will grind to a halt” , if the service is not blocked near major airports.

AT&T and Verizon plan to activate their 5G service on January 19, following two previous delays.

.

AT&T and Verizon plan to activate their 5G service on January 19, following two previous delays.

.

'The Independent' reports that the new 5G service utilizes a portion of the radio spectrum that is similar to that used by altimeters.

.

'The Independent' reports that the new 5G service utilizes a portion of the radio spectrum that is similar to that used by altimeters.

.

Altimiters are critically important devices that measure an aircraft's height above the ground.

.

AT&T and Verizon claim that their 5G services won't interfere with aircraft instrumentation and point to countries that have already safely rolled out the technology.

.

AT&T and Verizon claim that their 5G services won't interfere with aircraft instrumentation and point to countries that have already safely rolled out the technology.

.

Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of the traveling and shipping public will essentially be grounded.

This means that on a day like yesterday, more than 1,100 flights and 100,000 passengers would be subjected to cancellations, diversions or delays, Letter from CEOs at American, Delta, United and Southwest, via 'The Independent'.

Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of the traveling and shipping public will essentially be grounded.

This means that on a day like yesterday, more than 1,100 flights and 100,000 passengers would be subjected to cancellations, diversions or delays, Letter from CEOs at American, Delta, United and Southwest, via 'The Independent'