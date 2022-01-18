Major U.S. Airlines Warn of ‘Catastrophic’ Disruption From 5G Rollout
Major U.S. airlines are asking the Biden administration for “immediate intervention” from the rollout of a new 5G service, warning of dire transportation and economic consequences.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.