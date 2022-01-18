Major U.S. Airlines Warn of ‘Catastrophic’ Disruption From 5G Rollout

Major U.S. airlines are asking the Biden administration for “immediate intervention” from the rollout of a new 5G service, warning of dire transportation and economic consequences.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Major U.S. airlines are asking the Biden administration for “immediate intervention” from the rollout of a new 5G service, warning of dire transportation and economic consequences.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
The airline industry is raising the stakes in a showdown with AT&T and Verizon over plans to launch new 5G wireless service this..
The airline industry is raising the stakes in a showdown with AT&T and Verizon over plans to launch new 5G wireless service this..