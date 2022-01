Poll: Nearly 1/3 Of Democrats Support Taking Your Kids Away If You Don't Get the Vaccine | Ep 319

A new Rasmussen poll shows terrifying data about the pulse of Democrat voters.

Their responses on confinement, taking your kids away and fining you over your vaccine status is a terrifying look at how divided we are as a country.

Plus, Nancy Pelosi makes absurd claims about voting rights, Dan Crenshaw got into more hot water and all major airlines and courier services are sounding the alarm on 5G, saying it will ground flights and severely disrupt travel and logistics.