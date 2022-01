The Fallout Movie

The Fallout Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The Fallout is a compelling exploration of the inexplicable resiliency of life and the hope that emerges out of loss.

A raw and honest coming-of-age story for this generation, Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler star in Megan Park’s directorial debut.

The Fallout is streaming January 27 on HBO Max.