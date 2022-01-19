Rachel Stevens pulls out of Dancing on Ice debut due to injury

Former S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens has pulled out of Sunday night's 'Dancing on Ice' after injuring herself in training, but she is hoping to skate for the first time on Sunday January 30th.
She is believed to have fractured her wrist after falling on the ice during training
Singer Rachel Stevens will not skate in Dancing On Ice this weekend due to injury, ITV has said.