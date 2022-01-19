WHAT I GOT MY KIDS FOR CHRISTMAS | AGES 1-7

I am nowhere near finished with my Christmas shopping, but I really wanted to share what I have gotten my kids so far.

I, like many other moms I'm sure, am struggling to figure out what to get my kids for Christmas this year.

I feel all over the place and unorganized when it comes to gift purchases this year.

Something that helps ease that anxiety and frustration is watching what others are getting their kids this year.

It's like a breath of fresh air and helps me get ideas that maybe I haven't thought of on my own yet.

I hope this video (even though it is unfinished) gives you that breath of fresh air you may need.

Thanks for watching!