SC wraps states over delay of disbursement of compensation to Covid-19 victims families|Oneindia

The Supreme Court of India on Monday wrapped the state governments over the delay in compensation disbarment to the families of Covid-19 victims. #Bengaluru #Indigo #Airport compensation for covid-19 victims,supreme court on compensation to covid victims,compensation for covid victims,compensation on covid death,corona deaths compensation,covid compensation, Covid lockdown Delhi, Delhi Covid curbs, Delhi Government , Delhi Covid-19 cases, Indonesia, Indonesia new Capital,english news, trending,latest news,Oneindia News, Oneindia English