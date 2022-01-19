Biden administration launches website for free at-home COVID-19 tests

A day earlier than expected, the Biden administration launched its new website to order free at-home tests.
It comes as the CDC reports that omicron is responsible for 99.5% of all new cases.
A billion COVID-19 tsts now available as the Biden Administration launched a website accepting orders this week.
Home COVID tests can be ordered for free from a new government website COVIDTests.gov that officially launches Wednesday after a..