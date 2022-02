A dialogue about injection safety and efficacy between Pastor Askofu Gwajima and Dr. Mike Yeadon.

This is an extract from our previous video, where the main religious leader of Tanzania, with 2.9 million followers and 400 churches, Pastor Askofu Gwajima invited the Tanzanian government on a debate on safety and efficacy about the Covid injections.

The government did not show up, but Pastor Gwajima had a very interesting conversation with the vaccine expert Dr. Mike Yeadon, former vice President of Pfizer.