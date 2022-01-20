UP Elections 2022: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother in law Pramod Gupta joins BJP |Oneindia News
UP Elections 2022: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother in law Pramod Gupta joins BJP |Oneindia News

A day after Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law joined the BJP, another member of the Yadav’s kin joined the saffron party.

Mulayam’s brother-in-law Pramond Gupta joined the BJP on Thursday.

