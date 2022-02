Those Who Walk Away Movie (2022) - Booboo Stewart

Those Who Walk Away Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After Max and Avery meet on a social media app for a first date, they end up at a haunted house only to realize the trauma they share may either save them or erupt into an unforgettable nightmare.

Director: Robert Rippberger Writers: Spencer Moleda, Aaron Pollack, Robert Rippberger Stars: Booboo Stewart, Nils Allen Stewart, Scarlett Sperduto BooBoo Stewart stars in Those Who Walk Away a thrilling horror film all filmed in one shot.