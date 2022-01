JAN 20 2022 - NBC WON’T SEND ANNOUNCERS TO 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS IN BEIJING

NBC won't send announcers to 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to COVID-19, Ukraine Officials shocked as Biden gives green light to Russian incursion, new Ashli Babbitt video shows she was not part of violent mob, and the 5G rollout is proving to be disastrous as Boeing shares that planes are vulnerable to interference from signals.