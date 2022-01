Choreographer Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law found dead allegedly by suicide | Oneindia News

Mumbai Police said that choreographer and director Remo D'souza's 48-year-old brother-in-law, Jason Savio Watkins, died by suicide in his apartment in Mumbai.

His body has been sent to Cooper hospital for a post mortem.

A case has been registered; further investigation is underway.

