Houthis’ Drone Strike Hits UAE Gas Facility

In this clip from COI #218, Kyle Anzalone and Connor Freeman report on the war in Yemen where the Saudis announced they will be increasing the bombings of the long battered country.

Massive strikes, killing civilians, are being carried out including in the capital city.

The Houthis have retaliated, they conducted a high profile drone attack on Abu Dhabi that destroyed three oil tankers and killed three people.

The UAE wants the U.S. to redeclare the Houthis a terrorist group.

Such a move would make it even more difficult for aid to enter the blockaded and starving country.

Most of Yemen’s civilians live in the northern territory held by the Houthis, the threat of U.S. sanctions would deter most any humanitarian assistance.