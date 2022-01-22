Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash

Movie star Arnold Schwarzengger was involved in a car crash on Friday (January 21) that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
Movie star Arnold Schwarzengger was involved in a car crash on Friday (January 21) that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
The Terminator actor is said to be doing “okay” after the smash, however, a woman is being treated in hospital following the..
Arnold Schwarzenegger has been involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Los Angeles, California.