Enjoy the World's Most Beautiful Coral Reefs in Raja Ampat

These islands have coral reefs that are very abundant.

Coral reefs in these islands are home to other marine life.

The underwater beauty of Raja Ampat makes many people want to see it directly by diving into the ocean.

In this tourist spot, there are some of the best diving spots such as Kabui Passage, around Arborek Island Pier, Sauwandarek, Yenbuba, Friwen Wall, and many more.

Not only beautiful underwater scenery, Raja Ampat also has beautiful land views.

You can enjoy the view of Batu Island from the top of the hill.