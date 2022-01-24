Unto Us a Child is Born - Make Way for the King Part 1

There are medical "professionals" and even politicians who are hinting that due to Covid and supply chain issues, Christmas may have to be cancelled, or will at least be ruined.

The arrogance and presumption of that statement is not only highly offensive, but absolutely impossible!

In this first episode of our new series, Make Way for the King, we begin to look in depth at the birth of Christ - what it really means for us and why regardless if there are presents, decorations, feasts, or parties this Christmas, it is a day for all Christians to rejoice regardless of what is going on in the world around us!