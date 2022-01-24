'Spider-Man: No Way Home' becomes the sixth highest-grossing movie film of all time

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has overtaken 'Jurrasic Park' and 'The Lion King' to become the sixth highest-grossing movie in the world.
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has overtaken 'Jurrasic Park' and 'The Lion King' to become the sixth highest-grossing movie in the world.
The superhero epic, starring Tom Holland as Marvel`s neighborhood web-slinger has generated $721 million at the domestic box..
After spending one weekend in second place, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” proved it still had some fight left. Sony's superhero..