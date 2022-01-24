As New Tax Season Starts, IRS Still Processing 2020 Returns

NPR reports as a new tax filing season begins, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) still has millions of 2020 returns yet to be processed.

On top of being understaffed, tax experts say the agency has less money and more work than ever.

The service is in the roughest shape it's been in 50 years.

, Mark Everson, former commissioner Internal Revenue Service, via NPR.

According to NPR, the IRS' budget has been slashed by nearly 20% in the last decade.

IRS watchdog, the National Taxpayer Advocate, reports in 2022, the agency has nearly 35 million tax returns still unfinished from 2020.

The National Taxpayer Advocate also found in 2021 that taxpayers who attempted to contact the IRS for information had a measly 1 in 9 chance of someone answering their calls.

Experts say, per the usual, taxpaying citizens of the United States are left holding the bag.

It has been a very painful period of time, very frustrating, very hard for taxpayers.

, Erin Collins, the National Taxpayer Advocate, via NPR.

They can't get through to the IRS through phones, their paper correspondence have been piling up, , Erin Collins, the National Taxpayer Advocate, via NPR.

So it's very difficult for them to figure out what's going on.

, Erin Collins, the National Taxpayer Advocate, via NPR