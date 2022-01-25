Dr. Carrie Madej: Weaponized Ingredients Found In COVID Shots + Reawaken America Issues

Recently, Dr. Carrie Madej discovered that not only were there several weaponized ingredients in the children's Pfizer COVID shot vials, but she obtained a list of all the frequencies of those ingredients, along with the rest.

She claims the vial ingredients appear to not be quality controlled and amounts and ingredients vary not only from batch to batch, but vial to vial.

She'll also speak from inside experience about what is taking place behind the scenes at the Reawakening America Tour and some of the idolatry and downright paganism that some who have been a part of it are engaged in.