The Truths Aired This Weekend That The Mockingbird Media Failed To Tell You & A Dangerous Error

This past Sunday, January 23, 2022, hundreds of thousands were in attendance to protest COVID tyranny in Washington, DC.

While there was quite a bit of truth, there were some continuing to push the narrative that we are dealing with virus, even though one has not been proven to exist, and even more dangerous was during Robert F.

Kennedy Jr's speech, which was truth after truth about the crimes being committed against the People, there was the same fatal error that we have heard all through history up until 9/11/2001 and that we hear today.

Hear what Kennedy had to say and how the Bible calls us to repent of such thinking.