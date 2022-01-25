A Screenwriter's Rant: Those Who Walk Away Trailer Reaction

A low budget horror movie about a house, a creep and dude who gets taken in by a pretty face.
#ThoseWhoWalkAway #horror #BoobooStewart
A low budget horror movie about a house, a creep and dude who gets taken in by a pretty face.
#ThoseWhoWalkAway #horror #BoobooStewart
Will Arnet attempts to combine improv with a murder mystery in a new comedy show. I'm down. #Murderville #WillArnett..
A scifi, crime drama in the vein of Blade Runner, about a hitman who falls in love and is hunted by the Corporation. #Expired..