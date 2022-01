Labour lambast Boris Johnson as police investigation starts

Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner calls the police investigation into alleged parties at Downing Street a "damning reflection on our nation's highest office".

She says that Cabinet ministers have tried to make Sue Gray "the most famous woman in Britain" with their repeated referral to her inquiry - which has now supplied evidence leading to the police investigation.

Report by Edwardst.

