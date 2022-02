PM fails to commit to publishing full Sue Gray report

Boris Johnson avoids telling Parliament he will publish the Sue Gray report in full when it becomes available.

Having failed to give assurances to Labour backbencher Diane Abbott, when asked again by Conservative backbencher Mark Harper to "give an answer" on the matter, the prime minister says he "will take a decision" when the police finish their investigation.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn