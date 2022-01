Labour calls for Sue Gray to publish full report next week

Labour MP Stephen Morgan has called for the full publication of Sue Gray’s report into Downing Street parties next week, saying “we finally deserve the truth”.

Urging Boris Johnson to resign, the shadow schools minister said the prime minister’s handling of the scandal “threatens the values that our country holds dear around respect and decency.” Report by Buseld.

