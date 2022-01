Johnson: 'Of course' I will publish Sue Gray report in full

Boris Johnson says that "of course" he will publish the Sue Gray report into Downing Street parties in full.

The prime minister stresses that he is "absolutely not" delaying its publication but is unable to "say anymore" as to when it will be published.

Report by Edwardst.

