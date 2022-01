UK will send troops to NATO allies if Russia invades Ukraine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the British Army "would look to contribute" to any fresh NATO troop deployments if Russia invades Ukraine.

He warns Vladimir Putin the resistance in Ukraine will be "ferocious" and that many "Russian mother's sons" will not return home and the same "pain" will also be felt in the Russian economy.

Report by Edwardst.

