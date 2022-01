CR Ep 006: Real Demons w Nathaniel Gillis & Holographic Reality w Daniel Alan J

In this episode of the Curious Realm host Christopher Jordan welcomes Demonologist and author Nathaniel Gillis to discuss Demons in the Real World.

With the focus of the world steadily on coronavirus and the latest omicron variant, and general distractions of the day, are we leaving ourselves vulnerable for demonic energies?

Do demons truly exist as we know them are they mere egregores of thought brought to life through manifestation?