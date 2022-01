Kate gives royal boost to mental health charity Shout!

The Duchess of Cambridge visits the crisis support text line Shout!

To mark the service reaching more than a million conversations since its launch in 2019.

She hears from 12-year-old Leo Street who raised money for the organisation by sleeping outside in his hammock for a year.

Report by Edwardst.

