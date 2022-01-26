Should the U.S. Go to War With Russia? | Ep. 98

As Russia prepares to invade Ukraine, one very important question looms over the American people—should the United States go to war with Russia?

Liz breaks down why some conservatives actually have the wrong take on this impending foreign policy crisis.

But first, why is Russia doing this in the first place (enter: a very weak Joe Biden) and what is our national interest in Ukraine?

And because the Left isn’t already unhinged enough, now they want to make bugs a bigger part of the human food chain.

This is The Liz Wheeler Show.