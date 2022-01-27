Neil Young’s Music REMOVED After Objecting to Rogan | Guests: John Doyle & Kai Schwemmer | 1/26/22

After Neil Young demanded Spotify choose between his music and Joe Rogan, the streaming giant has made its decision.

To the surprise of no one except Neil Young, Spotify will be pulling Young’s music from the platform.

When you fire at the king of podcasting, you best not miss.

Unfortunately for the classic rock star, he missed very badly.

Speaking of censorship, YouTube has permanently banned Dan Bongino from its platform for spreading “COVID-19 misinformation,” which is also known as questioning the narrative.

Luckily, Bongino has been preparing for this move for a while and will be taking his content elsewhere.

We’re joined in-studio by John Doyle, BlazeTV contributor and host of the “Heck Off Commie” YouTube channel, and Kai Schwemmer, a political commentator and social media influencer.