ONE MILLION ON ROUTE TO OTTAWA to protest mandates

Deception Bytes discusses the news of the day focusing on the ongoing political scandals from a Christian patriotic perspective.

In tonight's video we discuss the fact that a million truckers and those who support them are on route to Ottawa to peacefully protest.

Trudeau says "they are just fringe extremists.

We also look at testimony of nurses in hospitals purposely mishandling Covid patients leading to death.

Other items of interest are also discussed.