2022 Honda CB300R Preview
The new 22YM CB300R joins its siblings, the CB1000R, CB650R and CB125R in Honda’s unique Neo Sports Café naked line up.

Honda’s new lightweight superstar – tipping the scales at just 144kg wet – features a free-revving, EURO5-compliant DOHC 4V 286cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 22.9kW peak power and 27.5Nm torque.

The addition of an assist/slipper clutch allows smooth shifts and manages rear wheel ‘hop’ on rapid downshifting and hard braking.

The frame mixes pressed and tubular steel for a tuned rigidity balance that gives great feedback to the rider.

And, just like its larger siblings, the CB300R now features SFF-BP USD forks with 41mm diameter that offer increased feel, bump absorption and control.

The front radial-mounted 4-piston caliper, hubless floating disc, IMU-controlled ABS and radial tyres add to the specification, as do a tapered steel handlebar, updated LCD instrument display and full LED lighting.

Honda’s Neo Sports Café range reinterprets the café racer for the modern day, with ‘Mechanical Art’ key words in a design language originating in Honda’s R&D base in Rome.

With beautiful engineering, classic touches and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, it’s a concept that draws a firm line of attitude and style around each model.