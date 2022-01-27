The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 209 - Final Weapon!

In this video, I want to look at what the Jesuit World Health and Science Cabal are currently doing as this Fake Pandemic crawls along to its completion.

A few people have asked me what I think is going to happen going forward and why certain things are happening now.

I hope to address a few of these things in this video!

Remember that the main Jesuit strategy of OFF and ON, Start and Stop, Yes and No and this will continue to be employed to PSYCHOLOGICALLY WEAR DOWN people into ACCEPTANCE OF and COMPLIANCE TO this New FALSE REALITY!

This is SO important to understand.

The constant FLIP FLOPPING produces uncertainty and anxiety!

It is DELIBERATE - PLANNED!

This strategy is EROSIVE and CORROSIVE to the mind and soul!

It is working!

Many people are starting to experience difficulty on many levels, and they are telling me about it!

The Jesuits are using their Art Of War manual, Sun Tszuan strategies, to CONQUER mankind using PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE.

Their aim is to bring every living soul into submission to and worship of their god-man Emperor, the Papal Antichrist, using DECEPTION!