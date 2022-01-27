Andrew neither 'admitted nor denied' Virginia Giuffre photo

Former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner says it is "unusual" that Prince Andrew has neither "admitted nor denied" the accuracy of a photo of him with Virginia Giuffre, nor any accusations surrounding it of assault, on the grounds he does not have "sufficient information".

Epner adds this is in "contrast" with his admitting the accuracy of a photo of him with Jeffrey Epstein in 2010, which suggests they "don't know" how they are going to handle the Giuffre photo.

Report by Edwardst.

