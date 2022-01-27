Dr. Fauci is now advocating that children under 4 yrs of age be vaxed with 3 injections in the US

Nothing will stop this man but you and me.
Call for his firing and an investigation into his communications with the CCP and branches of our intelligence agencies and conversations with members of Congress.
Nothing will stop this man but you and me.
Call for his firing and an investigation into his communications with the CCP and branches of our intelligence agencies and conversations with members of Congress.
Cabal operative and USA domestic terrorists Anthony Fauci suggests that children under 4 years of age be vaccinated with 3..