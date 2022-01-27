Dr. Fauci is now advocating that children under 4 yrs of age be vaxed with 3 injections in the US
Nothing will stop this man but you and me.

Call for his firing and an investigation into his communications with the CCP and branches of our intelligence agencies and conversations with members of Congress.