How COVID-19 Is Negatively Affecting Early Education

CNN reports that as the Omicron variant continues to infect large swaths of the global population, officials say schoolchildren are experiencing increased health issues.

It has been such a tumultuous few years with so much uncertainty, Phyllis Fagell, school counselor in Washington, D.C., via CNN.

... so much disruption, so much dashed optimism at various points.

, Phyllis Fagell, school counselor in Washington, D.C., via CNN.

According to data company Burbio, almost 3,500 schools in the United States have returned to remote learning.

A recent study, published in 'JAMA Pediatrics,' found that the uncertainty surrounding school closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on children.

The research found children have increased chances of experiencing mental and physical health problems as a result of lockdowns and school closures.

Researchers say pandemic safety measures have made children more likely to suffer from depression and anxiety.

As a result of shuttered schools, children of poorer families may also experience food insecurity.

There's a lot that goes into the fabric of a school day that builds a community around the child that they've not been able to fully take advantage of over the last couple of years.

, Dr. David Rubin, director of Population Health Innovation Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, via CNN.

The toll that school closures and social isolation has had on kid's mental health cannot be overstated.

, Dr. Daniell Dooley, medical director at Children's National Hospital, via CNN