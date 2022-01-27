Reiner Fuellmich: “New Findings… Enough to Dismantle the Entire (VAX COVID) Industry!”

(Dec 31, 2021) Dr. Wolfgane Wodarg shares with the Corona Investigative Committee the latest game changing findings by researcher Craig Paardekooper (Kingston University, London).

The U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data shows vaccine batches are sequentially marked by varying toxicity.

This has now been statistically graphed out and proves that the COVID vaccine manufacturers worked in a coordinated fashion with the intent to purposely kill and maim.

As Reiner Fuellmich points out, once "intent" has been proven, there is no immunity or liability protection for anyone involved in these crimes against humanity.