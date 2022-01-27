My 6-Step Wash Day Routine For Natural Hair + Making A Wig (ft. Simi)

Simi reveals her wash day routine for her natural hair and how to make her signature crochet wig, in this episode of Wash Day Diaries.

She shares her step-by-step guide for a refreshed scalp and moisturized post-wash two-strand twists.

She then takes us through her process as she deep conditions her scalp and Simi also explains how a discovery about hair relaxer convinced her mother to push Simi and her sister to go natural.

Simi shares her tips and secrets to nailing her signature look with a tutorial on how to crochet/make your own wig.Follow Simi at @simimoonlight*All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors or contributors.

