Russia sees 'little ground for optimism' in US response on Ukraine crisis

The Kremlin left the door open to dialogue its response to the US' rejection of Russia's demands on NATO expansion, membership, and troop deployments.
The Kremlin left the door open to dialogue its response to the US' rejection of Russia's demands on NATO expansion, membership, and troop deployments.
Watch VideoU.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that any Russian troop movements across Ukraine's border would constitute an..
Watch VideoThe year tested President Biden, opening new chapters to old conflicts overseas.
First, a buildup of..