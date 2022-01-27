Episode 26 - Fight Against Medical Tyranny - Trucking For Freedom in Canada!
American Conversations Host Christine Dolan speaks with &apos;Trucking For Freedom&apos; participants Andrew Peloso and Jeremey Regoto, and the founder of the movement James Bauder on the way to Ottawa to confront Justin Trudeau.