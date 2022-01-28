Super Pumped The Battle for Uber - Limited Series (2022)

Super Pumped The Battle for Uber - Limited Series (2022) - Plot Synopsis: SUPER PUMPED: THE BATTLE FOR UBER tells the story of one of Silicon Valley's most successful and most destructive unicorns, Uber.

The season pivots on Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Uber's hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup, and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Bill Gurley (Kyle Chandler), the plainspoken, brilliant Texan venture capitalist who bets his sterling reputation on Uber's success -- and then has to live with the consequences.

Uma Thurman stars as Arianna Huffington, the savvy businesswoman and co-founder of The Huffington Post, who was an Uber board member.

The SHOWTIME series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley.

Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.

Directed by Allen Coulter (premiere episode) starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Uma Thurman, Kyle Chandler, Kerry Bishe, Babak Tafti, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Hank Azaria, Elisabeth Shue release date February 27, 2022 (on Showtime)