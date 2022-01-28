NATO deploys reinforcements amid Russia-Ukraine standoff

Military officials are preparing for a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine by readying thousands of troops.
CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams joins "CBS News Mornings" from Kyiv with more on how the country is bracing.
Watch VideoAt President Joe Biden's direction, the Pentagon is putting about 8,500 U.S.-based troops on heightened alert for..
Ballistic missile launchers and sniper teams on the Ukraine border have caught NATO's attention as Russia deploys them to camp on..