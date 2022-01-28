Biden says he will nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court

Political experts discuss top contenders for Supreme Court justice following Stephen Breyer’s retirement as President Joe Biden says he hopes to appoint a Black woman by the end of February.
Political experts discuss top contenders for Supreme Court justice following Stephen Breyer’s retirement as President Joe Biden says he hopes to appoint a Black woman by the end of February.
CNN's Nia-Malika Henderson reacts to some conservative commentators blasting President Biden's plan to pick a..
President Biden and outgoing Supreme Court Judge Stephen Breyer confirmed Judge Breyer is retiring at the end of his term and that..