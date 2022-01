FREEDOM TRUCKER'S CONVOY PASSES TRENTON ONTARIO

This is the massive 1.4 million strong trucker's freedom convoy as it passes Trenton Ontario on its way to Ottawa.

Justin said it was just a fringe group of radicals and the whole country is proving him wrong.

People have come out in all sorts of weather all across Canada to wave them on and support them.

We love and support our Truckers.

Trudeau?

Not so much.