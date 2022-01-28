Govt: 'All options on table' for sanctions against Russia

Technology Minister Chris Philp has warned Vladimir Putin and his supporters that "all options are on the table" for how the UK would respond to a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"This sort of invasion of a neighbouring country is completely unacceptable and the consequences both on the ground in Ukraine if he attempts it and in economically afterwards will be very, very severe for Russia," he said.

Report by Buseld.

