Apes with AK 47 (Original Footage)

This is a popular video featuring a Chimp monkey using an AK-47 gun to shoot at a group of off-duty African soldiers who were taunting it.

The soldiers initially laugh and fool around while handing the gun to the ape – but then, the animal starts shooting at them, and the frightened group of soldiers get away quickly.

In the end, the ape finally holds the AK-47 aloft in triumph.

Although many people believed that this video could be real, that is not the case here.