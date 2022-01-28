Farthing denies PM intervened to fly animals out of Kabul

Pen Farthing, founder of animal charity Nowzad, has denied Boris Johnson stepped in to help him fly animals out of Kabul after the Taliban took over Afghanistan last year.

He told Channel 4 News: "I have never, ever had any direct contact with the prime minister or with his wife … if he had prioritised me, he didn't do a very good job because I almost never made it out of Kabul." Report by Buseld.

